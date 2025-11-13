A Kid Again announces Grand Rapids Gold as annual partner for 2026

Having a life-threatening illness during youth can put one's childhood on pause - navigating the stress, grief, and myriad of emotions that accompany a family's journey is often overwhelming.

A Kid Again brings hope, happiness, and healing for children and their families facing life-threatening conditions by providing adventures year-round that allow these children to feel like a kid again. Over 1,840 children have been enrolled in the program, but that number increases to 9,000 when siblings, parents, and guardians are factored in.

Locally, the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again works with local partners, with the Grand Rapids Gold in the first year of partnership with the organization. Through A Kid Again and Gold Charities, special moments through shared experiences of attending games, Benchwarmers of the Game experiences, and more are brought to families with support from their own community.

There is a lot to look forward to as this partnership enters 2026! A Kid Again Michigan Chapter's Outreach and Events Manager Bobbi Courtright and Grand Rapids Gold Director of Marketing and PR Brittney DeLand visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit akidagain.org to learn more. You can also Email them for additional inquiries.

