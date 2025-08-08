A Glimpse of Africa Festival returns to Calder Plaza

Africa is the second-largest continent by land area and holds the most amount of countries at 54 sovereign nations. With numbers that high equating to historic and rich cultural diversity, local non-profit A Glimpse Of Africa aims to celebrate, educate, and share that diversity while advocating and assisting African refugees and immigrants in the community.

A Glimpse of Africa has been holding their annual festival since 2019, celebrating African culture in West Michigan during the summer. This year's event will return the weekend of August 9 and 10 at Calder Plaza from 10:30 A.M. to 11 P.M. on Saturday and 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Sunday. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome.

Small business owners and artisans will be available, as well as food vendors, traditional African music and dancing, and more will be part of the event festivities.

Fridah Kanini, CEO and founder of A Glimpse of Africa and Sarah Oleng’ from Oleng’ Creations, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth, what guests can expect, and show off some of Sarah's work she will be selling at the festival!

Visit aglimpseofafrica.org for more information. You can also stay updated by following them on Facebook.

