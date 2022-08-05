A Glimpse of Africa brings multiple nations & cultures to downtown Grand Rapids on August 6

Celebrate the different nations and cultures of Africa in a fun-packed festival happening in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

A Glimpse of Africa Festival, one of its kind and the largest African cultural Festival in West Michigan, will showcase the rich, diverse, beautiful African cultures through fashion, art, crafts, food, dance, music, and interactive activities for both adults and kids.

Local designers will showcase African fashion pieces with traditional wear. Merchandisers will also be selling beautiful African art such as prints, carvings, crafts, and more.

There will be interactive activities too like hair braiding, head wrap tutorials, dance-offs, quizzes, and giveaways. Plus, a large variety of entertainment and interactive dances by local African talented DJs, singers, and dancers from different African countries.

The festival will take place on August 6 at Rosa Parks Circle from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more at aglimpseofafrica.org, or stay updated on Facebook and Instagram.