42nd annual Fennville Goose Festival underway with carnival, live music and parade

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Fennville Goose Festival is back for its 42nd year, filling downtown with live music, carnival rides and dozens of free activities through Sunday.

The festival’s opening ceremony is tonight at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater, followed by a free performance from the Tejano Sounds Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The carnival runs until 10 p.m. on Fennville Street behind City Hall.

Saturday is packed, starting with a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fennville District Library parking lot. Free activities include a mechanical bull, balloon artists, a bounce house, the Saugatuck Center for the Arts Art Bus, a Michigan Farmstead petting zoo and a downtown scavenger hunt. The Michigan Autobots take the amphitheater stage at 5:30 p.m., and the night wraps up with a glow car show and a free Fleetwood Mac tribute from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday kicks off with a 5K at 10 a.m., followed by kids’ events including a goose egg hunt for ages 5 and under. The parade steps off at 2:30 p.m., and the festival closes with a free Great Lakes Brass Band performance and a 5 p.m. closing ceremony.

All weekend, visitors can browse about 40 craft vendors, eat from local food trucks and downtown restaurants, and check out a student art show, history exhibit and library book sale. The downtown social district is open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, allowing festivalgoers to walk around with drinks from participating businesses.

Carnival rides, food, races, cornhole tournaments and a birding excursion cost extra, but most activities are free.

The full schedule is available at fennvillegoosefestival.com.