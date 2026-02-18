4 Kitchen Must-Haves That Will Transform Your Cooking Experience

Looking to upgrade your kitchen game? These four innovative products combine functionality, sustainability, and smart design to make cooking and cleanup easier than ever. From eco-friendly food storage to time-saving appliances, here are the kitchen essentials that deserve a spot on your countertop.

Keep Homemade Bread Fresh with Keeki Bags

Price: Starting at $27.50

Say goodbye to plastic bread bags and hello to the Keeki Plastic-Free Bread Storage Solution. This beeswax-lined linen bag is a game-changer for anyone wanting to reduce plastic use while keeping their bread perfectly fresh. The wide opening and drawstring closure make it more convenient than traditional wraps, allowing your bread to breathe naturally while preventing moisture build-up that leads to soggy or moldy loaves.

A portion of every sale supports the Ontario Nature Protect Pollinators charity.

KitchenAid Appliances: Making Meal Prep Effortless and Quick

Prices: $50+

When it comes to reliability, KitchenAid has been the gold standard for decades. These aren't just appliances—they're kitchen investments that can last 30+ years with proper care. Some models from the 1980s are still running strong today!

Beyond their legendary durability, KitchenAid appliances are major time-savers. The stand mixer handles everything from bread dough to whipped cream, while attachments like the shredder/slicer make weekly meal prep a breeze. Available in vibrant colors and multiple price points, there's a KitchenAid for every kitchen and budget.

KitchenAid runs sales nearly every month, so keep an eye on their website for deals on these premium appliances.

Healthier Cooking Made Simple: Kalorik Vivid Touch Air Fryer

Price: $119+

The Kalorik Vivid Touch Air Fryer brings the future of cooking to your countertop. This isn't your average air fryer—it's a smart cooking companion that delivers restaurant-quality results with zero oil.

The standout feature is its high-resolution, full-color display with 202 preset options across 12 food categories. Simply select your food type, and the smart technology automatically adjusts time and temperature for perfect results every time. The built-in shake reminders and ready alerts ensure you'll never have to worry about burnt surprises again.

Effortless Cleanup with EyeVac Air

Price: $199+

Tired of chasing crumbs with a dustpan? The EyeVac Air eliminates that frustration entirely. This innovative touchless vacuum uses sensor-activated suction to instantly capture dirt, dust, and pet hair—no bending or manual scooping required.

What sets the EyeVac Air apart is its dual functionality. Beyond being a convenient vacuum, it also works as an air purifier and deodorizer, helping create a cleaner, fresher home environment. Just sweep debris toward the unit, and let the powerful suction do the rest.

Disclaimer: This article was written with the assistance of AI technology, based on original content and research provided by human writers. Product reviews are strictly those of the user, and opinions presented in this article do not represent the values or opinions of FOX 17.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok