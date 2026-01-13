21st annual Great Skate Winterfest returns this weekend

Ice hockey is not just a popular sport - it is also one of the most expensive sports for children to participate in, from equipment expenses to travel expenses. The Griffins Youth Foundation features a variety of programs for children across West Michigan, ensuring they develop healthy academic and lifestyle habits off the ice while removing financial barriers that prevent children from playing hockey.

The Great Skate Winterfest is an annual event to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation, and has been a tradition brought to Rosa Parks Circle for over 20 years. This year's event will last from January 17 through January 18, beginning at 10 P.M. Saturday and concluding at 10 P.M. Sunday.

One Grand Rapids Griffins player or coach will skate for one hour for the 24-hour duration with fans at Rosa Parks Circle. Players and staff have pledge pages available, where the community can sponsor a member of the organization to raise money for the cause. Community members can also fundraise for their own participation.

The event will also feature hors-drawn carriage rides and cariactures by David Wodarek at $5 per person and donation, as well as an online auction of sports memorabilia, dining experiences, concert and game tickets, and more! A heated tent will also feature beverages and snacks for those who need a pick-me-up during their skating time.

Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle has free admission, with a skating fee of $6 for adults and $3 for children.

Visit griffinshockey.com for more information, including a full schedule of Griffins players skating and pledge pages.

