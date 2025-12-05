2025's hottest holiday kids toys

For those looking to not give the gift of screentime to a child, there are plenty of gift ideas still available for a child in your life (or your own inner child!).

Fox 17 Morning Mix Executive Producer Lindsay Poppen shared a few unique ideas with Todd and Michelle!

Fart Monsters | $29.99

Plush toys with build-in whoopie cushions that make fart sounds when squeezed! Each monster has a sweet scent and gives plenty of laughs.

Madame Alexander Poshy Baby | $57.95

With five fabulous friends to choose from, these 12-inch fashion dolls have influencer-style personalities! They are recommended for ages three and up.

Polar Bear Prize Claw Machine | $54.95

Bring the arcade experince to the home with this claw machine! Kids can practice hand-eye coordination while winning prizes, which can be re-fillable and interchangeable, allowing for hours of fun!

VertiPlay Marble Run - Dino Quest | $75.00

This 100-piece magnetic marble run features a dinosaur theme, and uses 3M stick-on boards, giving walls into play surfaces without the damage!

StickiKubes | $19.99

2-D and 3-D creations can be made in these vibrant colors or glow-in-the-dark options! Each box contains 125 mini cubes that can be stuck to any surface except fabric. These are easily washable and recommended for kids ages four and above.

CreateOn Eric Carle Very Hungry Caterpillar Playset | $39.95

Based on the beloved books, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Very Busy Spider , these magnetic double-sided tiles feature puzzle and book characters. Recommended for ages three and older.

