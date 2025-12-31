2025 year-in-review: ___ of the year and more!

As 2025 comes to a close, that means the end-of-the-year roundups are here, including "Word Of The Year", "Person Of The Year", and Google searches.

We broke down a few of our favorites for the Morning Mix, including:

Word Of The Year by dictionaries:



Time Magazine's Person of the Year: The Architects of A.I.

As artificial intelligence rose throughout the year, so did the inventors that pioneered the development and release of a variety of A.I. software platforms. The magazine is on newsstands this week.

Amazon Alexa's most-asked questions of the year:



"What is A.I."?

"How long do I poach an egg for?"

"What is the diameter of Earth?"

"What is Elon Musk's net worth?"

And many more about celebrities, including Elon Musk, Christiano Ronaldo, and Taylor Swift.

Billboard 200 Album of the Year: "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift

Released just on October 3, the album sold four-million units in its first week alone. The album also went to number one in the last week of Billboard's eligibility period for their Album Of The Year, which ranks albums based on units sold, airplay, sales, or streaming during that eligibility period.

Google's top searches of the year:



Gemini (which was the top search globally)

Charlie Kirk

Iran

The U.S. government shutdown

The L.A. fires

iPhone 17

Pope Leo XIV

Jimmy Kimmel

Ozzy Osbourne

You can read more by what were some of the top searches by country and across different categories on the Google Trends section of Google.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok