101 uses: add this viral superbalm to your beauty routine

Fall is here, and that means drier weather is in the air! That can lead lead to drier skin, and lifestyle and trend expert Gabrielle DiDato is here to introduce you to your new skincare BFF: the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm. With over 101 uses (and probably more we haven’t discovered yet), this little tube has become a global obsession - one sells every 30 seconds!

The magic lies in its formula: a dense balm that can hold up to 400% of its weight in moisture, delivering deep hydration that lasts. From chapped lips to cracked heels, dry cuticles, windburned cheeks, or even taming unruly brows, this balm is like the Swiss Army knife of skincare.

Even better, it’s dermatologist tested, vegetarian, and baby-friendly - with no parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances, mineral oils, or animal testing. At just $17, you can find it at Ulta or Ulta.com .

If you’re looking for a single product that truly does it all, the Lanolips 101 Ointment Superbalm is the multitasker you’ll never want to be without.

