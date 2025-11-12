100 Shades of Diverse Abilities recognizes spectrum of disabilities

Dr. Kimberly Barrington wears many hats. She is a veteran, heart attack and stroke survivor, and champion of advocating for disabled individuals in West Michigan.

Inspired by her work through the Disability Advocates of Kent County, Dr. Barrington founded 100 Shades of Diverse Abilities, an L3C, or low-profit limited liability company.

The organization seeks to utilize community partnerships and educational opportunities in the quality of life improvements for persons with diverse abilities. Recognizing that disabilities are a spectrum of color featuring different "shades", the organization's outreach ranges from business training provision to breaking down barriers socially and legislatively, ensuring that those who have different abilities are receiving quality access to resources and care.

100 Shades of Diverse Abilities is located at 160 68th St. SW Suite 125 in Grand Rapids.

Dr. Barrington returned to the Mix to share more about the organization's growth.

Visit diverseabilitymakeseconomiccents.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok