Mid-Michigan woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to March 2022 drowning death of her son

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A mid-Michigan woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the drowning death of her 4-year-old son in March 2022.

On March 29, 2022, Meridian Township Police Department officers responded to Lake Lansing Park South after they received a call about an overturned kayak and people in distress.

The 4-year-old and his mother, Claire Elizabeth Powers, were rescued from the water. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing.

"Life saving efforts were attempted on the scene as well as at the hospital where he was transported," a news release from police said. "The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital."

On Jan. 12, 2023, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office authorized the charge of second-degree murder against Powers.

Meridian Township Police announced that Powers, 34, was arrested and arraigned in the 55th District Court on Wednesday.

Bond was set at $75,000, and Powers is being held in Ingham County Jail.

