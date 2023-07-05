Watch Now
Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Copyright Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:48:04-04

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, just added a fourth member to their family! This past weekend, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter gave birth to the couple’s second child: a son named Barry Bruce Trainor.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” 29-year-old Trainor wrote in an Instagram post. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

In the post, the star shared multiple photos of the adorable newborn, who joins 2-year-old big brother Riley.

In January, Trainor announced the pregnancy via a social post of herself holding a series of sonogram photos. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” she wrote.

Sabara, a 31-year-old actor who has starred in films such as “Spy Kids” and “The Green Inferno,” told People in June that Riley was ready to have a playmate.

“He definitely loves pointing to Meghan’s stomach and saying ‘baby’ and kissing her belly,” he said. “So it’s definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought.”

During that interview, Sabara also mentioned that Trainor was doing well and wasn’t diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition she had during her first pregnancy. Trainor has also been candid about the challenges she faced when she was expecting Riley, including loneliness.

Meghan Trainor, left, Daryl Sabara and their ason Riley appear on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Oct, 21, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor told “Today” in January. “It was also COVID times, so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

This spring, Trainor also released a book about her experiences called “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.”

Welcome baby Barry!

