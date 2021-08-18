Watch
Indiana donut shop sells out after pledging day’s funds to families of teens killed in crash

Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 18, 2021
FISHERS, Ind. — A donut shop in Indiana completely sold out after it pledged that 100% of Tuesday's proceeds would be donated to the families of three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The wreck happened on Monday during the early morning hours in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

The victims were identified as Brianna Foster, 18, who was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, and twin sisters, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, who were seniors at the Indianapolis-area school.

Police in South Carolina said the teens died when a Hummer driven by a 43-year-old woman hit their sedan. She was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Tuesday, Jack's Donuts in Fishers held a fundraiser to show support for the victim's families with 100% of sales going to the families of the victims.

By about 9:40 a.m. ET, the donut shop said it officially sold out after receiving more than 100 orders and baking until 3 a.m.

In the end, the shop says it was able to raise about $6,000 for the families of the teens.

“Thanks to our community for their support and generosity,” said the shop.

Two GoFundMe pages set up for funeral expenses have already raised nearly $100,000 for the families combined. For more information on how you can help, click here and here.

This story was originally published by Mary Farucci at WRTV.

