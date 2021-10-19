Fisher-Price reinvents iconic toy phone, which now makes actual calls

Fisher-Price has reinvented an iconic childhood toy.

Mattel, which owns Fisher-Price, announced that the company is bringing back its Chatter Telephone, and it actually makes telephone calls.

The fully functional phone is available for purchase at Best Buy.

"Introducing the special edition Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone — a phone smart enough not to come with any apps. Its intuitive bulky face design comes with a 'super-advanced' rotary dial," the company said.

According to the company, the phone will need to be paired through a Bluetooth connection to make and receive calls.

"Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer," the company said.