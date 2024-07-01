Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts and iced coffee twice a week for all of July

Krispy Kreme is offering some sweet treats in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.

Twice a week for all of July, customers can get a free coffee or doughnut.

Krispy Kreme says the special helps celebrate “FREEdom” for the holiday.

Each Tuesday in July, customers can get a free doughnut.

Starting on Tuesday, July 2, customers can choose from a range of holiday-inspired doughnuts, including the Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut, the Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut and the Freedom Flag Doughnut.

On Tuesday, July 9, customers can choose any free doughnut from the company’s Kit Kat collection, which include the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut, Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. These doughnuts were part of a limited release in April and will be back for one week only in July, the company said.

On Fridays in July, customers can get a free iced coffee with any purchase. The drinks can be any size.

Krispy Kreme says more surprises will be announced on its website and social media platforms in the coming days.

The freebies are available to all Krispy Kreme Rewards members. Sign up here.