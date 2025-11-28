Retailers roll out new Black Friday strategies and savings to draw shoppers back in stores

Retailers have already been rolling out Black Friday deals ahead of the main event, hoping to bring shoppers back into stores with giveaways, exclusive items and deep discounts.

At Target, the first 100 shoppers through the doors on Black Friday will receive exclusive tote bags. It's part of a push to revive the traditional in-store shopping experience.

Kathy, a grandmother from Phoenix, is already hunting for deals early as she shops for two daughters and six grandchildren.

“Christmas socks are a good stocking stuffer!” Kathy said. "I think with the Black Friday sales and stuff, it can save as much as half or more.”

Target Store Director Jason Anderson says shoppers will find deals no matter when they decide to shop.

“All of the top gifting categories are on sale. Think toys, technology, video games, kitchen appliances, all up to 50% off,” Anderson said. “Some great deals in apparel as well: sweatshirts, sweaters, denim for the whole family, all at 40% off. So we're excited about it. There's a ton of business already.”

Target is also bringing back in-store giveaways to create excitement.

“One of the most highly sought-after items is this exclusive tote bag for Target only, available to our first 100 guests in the store,” Anderson said. “And then in 10 of those 100 bags, there's actually a ticket to win an even bigger prize.”

He says those giveaways will range in value from $99 to $350.

“Think like Ninja slushies and Beats headphones, and some really, really cool gifts that some of our guests will be able to win,” Anderson said. “Plus games all day, giveaways all day, and just a really fun, fun experience in the store.”

Target is also preparing for a rush on popular exclusives and collectibles.

“Trading cards right now are all the rage. So we'll have some exclusive Pokémon packs,” Anderson said.

Those Pokémon deals are exactly what caught the attention of Kimberly Sneed, a mom of three from Avondale, Arizona.

“The Black Friday deals that I'm particularly interested in are the Pokémon cards. I have two boys that collect,” Sneed said. “Pokémon, Minecraft toys. A lot of those are going to be on sale for at a lot of retailers. So we'll really just cross-reference to see who has the best deal.”

Sneed has her own strategy for budgeting on holiday spending.

“We really prioritize what's on their list, and also a Black Friday deal, so that we know that we're crossing off their top items, but also saving money at the same time,” Sneed added.

At Walmart, Store Manager Verrinia Kennedy in Scottsdale, Arizona, says shoppers will find deals across nearly every department.

“Storewide, we have thousands of gift ideas at $20 and under. There’s truly something for everyone,” Kennedy said.

Savings experts say shoppers should expect deals far beyond toys and electronics.

“If you're looking for some of those home necessities, like towels, JCPenney and Kohl's are your best bet. We're seeing towels for 75% off, under three bucks. Macy's has a really amazing, $21 for any size, reversible comforter,” Kristin McGrath, The Krazy Coupon Lady editor, said.

For one of Black Friday’s most popular items — televisions — McGrath says prices are on point this year.

“Target and Walmart are both tied with an 85-inch, 4K TV, at under $500 this year, $498 bucks to be exact,” McGrath said.

While many deals are available online, McGrath says some of the best freebies still require shopping in person.

“Target's got those swag bags,” McGrath said. “JCPenney is offering mystery coupons at the door. Kohl’s is also going to be offering free Kohl's cash."

Back in the aisles, Kathy continues to score big with unexpected finds.

“50 percent off! Oh that's cool!” Kathy said, spotting a backpack on sale at Target. “Seven-fifty, from $25. My granddaughter's going to love that!”

With a little planning and comparison shopping, shoppers say Black Friday savings can still go a long way for families trying to make the holidays festive without overspending.

This article was written by Jane Caffrey for the Scripps News Group in Phoenix.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.