Julie Andrews Reunited With ‘The Sound Of Music’ Cast At An Awards Ceremony

Nearly 60 years after “The Sound of Music” first hit cinemas, the legendary Julie Andrews reunited onstage with several of her co-stars from the movie — and even treated everyone to a sing-along! Along with tributes from her “Mary Poppins” co-star Dick Van Dyke and her “Princess Diaries” co-star Anne Hathaway, Andrews was reunited with members of the fictional Von Trapp family while accepting the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award for her contributions to film. Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath not only spoke about Andrews, they also started a “Do Re Mi” sing-along. While playing a clip from the film, the audience, including Andrews, sang the full song from beginning to end.

You can watch the special sing-along below in a YouTube video uploaded by TNT:

While the reunion was an obvious treat for fans, Andrews told “Today” that she still sees her former co-stars every once in a while — just not on a stage or with cameras. “We do keep in touch, but not on a really regular basis,” she said. “I mean, Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we’re family anyway.” Some “Sound of Music” cast members were missing from the AFI event, including Christopher Plummer, who died in 2021; Charmian Carr, who died in 2016; and Heather Menzies-Urich, who died in 2017.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A three-time Academy Award nominee, Andrews also has a BAFTA and an Oscar for her role in “Mary Poppins,” five Golden Globes, three Grammys and two Emmys. She is also a Kennedy Center honoree, a Disney Legend inductee and the recipient of a SAG Life Achievement Award.

In her acceptance speech for the AFI Life Achievement Award, Andrews shared the spotlight by shining a light on just how many people it takes to truly make movie magic happen.

“Thank you to all the friends tonight that have contributed so much,” she said. “I would also like to thank the vast number of people you don’t get to see, other than when their names are listed in those all-too-fast credits.”

You can watch Andrews’s full acceptance speech in the YouTube video below:

If you’d like to watch the entire AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring Andrews, you can catch an encore presentation on Turner Classic Movies on July 15 at 8 p.m. EST.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.