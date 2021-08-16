Jackson man paints mural to honor local woman known for giving back

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson resident Evan Struck is painting murals all over the city.

“One of the biggest reasons I'm doing this is because I want to give back to the community and honor the local people and heroes that residents and community leaders look up to.”

At age 19, Evan is making a huge impact in the city of Jackson. He has painted five murals in different locations throughout the city. He says he was inspired to paint his latest mural of Jackson resident Brenda Hughes because she consistently passes kindness forward.

Brenda says she is honored!

“I think it does look like me. It does. Everything about it, especially the smile, cuz I'm always smiling like that.”

We highlighted Brenda Hughes a few weeks ago as a Good Neighbor. Brenda is the founder of the non-profit Jackson Michigan Giving Back To The Community. She runs a food pantry, organizes free community events, and gives out free back-to-school supplies to kids.

“He came to Jackson Giving Back and told me that he wanted to do a mural on me. He says he wanted to honor me because he always sees me giving. I was shocked because no one has ever done anything like that for me.”

Evan discovered Brenda from her Facebook posts promoting her non-profit and all she is doing to give back to the community. He says he drove by her building, saw a blank wall, and immediately knew he needed to honor her with a mural.

“I came up with this concept of incorporating the word give, as well as her logo, and then the portrait of her in the design. I got it done probably within maybe an hour or two. I sent it to her, and she just loved it. And from there, we submitted it to the city of Jackson, and they approved it.”

Evan also painted a mural of local jazz player Penny Pool and a mural of local drummer Gino Parker. He says it’s his way of giving back to others who make a positive impact in the community.

Evan is also a speed painter and travels around the country astounding audiences with his artistic abilities.

“I do basically paintings of like icons and celebrities and a matter of minutes. And I travel all around raising like 1000s of dollars for charity doing that. Then I'm also I'm launching my own paint company called My Masterpiece. We specialize in creating seamless and fun portraits you can paint. You can order a kit and get an instructional video and stuff like that.”

I think he's an amazing kid. I mean, for being as young as he is. And to be so thoughtful about other people in the community is absolutely amazing. On top of everything, he has going on. He's such a busy, busy kid. You know he's doing speed painting doing this doing that but still finds time to do something for somebody else.

Evan says he is living his best life! He loves to paint and help others.

Evan Struck, for sharing your talent and giving back to others, you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

