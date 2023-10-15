Israel-Hamas war sparks demonstrations across the US

As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its second week, tens of thousands of protesters across the U.S. are standing up and holding rallies in support of either Israel or Palestinians. Taking over places like Times Square

Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel has left more than a thousand people dead, including women and children.

In retaliation, Israel launched a bombing campaign that the Palestinian health ministry says has so far killed more than 2,000 people in Gaza.

“It hurts me to know that innocent civilians on both sides are dying,” said a student from Arizona State who was protesting in support of Palestinians.

“I know of many people that have died. I know of many friends of friends that have died,” said a student from Arizona State who was protesting in support of Israel.

Meanwhile, as protests continue on the streets, people inside places of worship are on high alert.

Cities across the U.S. are bolstering security over fears of violence after a former Hamas leader called for "a day of rage” on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have stepped up security around “centers of Jewish life."

The FBI is also monitoring the situation.

During a police conference in San Diego on Saturday, FBI director Christopher Wray said reported domestic threats have surged as the conflict in the Middle East has intensified.

Regardless of what side people are on, many are hoping for peace.

“The solution. Somebody has to find a solution. However, this cannot continue,” said Dr. Rola Abushaban, who has relatives who live in Gaza.

