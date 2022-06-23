West Michigan walking for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS — The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Michigan chapter hosts the annual Take Steps event in Grand Rapids this Saturday!

IBD stands for inflammatory bowel disease, which describes the chronic inflammation of a person's gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The two most common forms of IBD are Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis. The Take Steps Walk helps raise funds and awareness to work to find a cure for IBD. The donations raised help to support patient programs, enhance professional education efforts, and propel critical research for cures.

If you would like to attend the walk and support the IBD community the Grand Rapids Take Steps Walk this Saturday, June 25 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Registration and the festival start begin at 10 a.m. Come and join at your own pace between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.! Please visit www.cctakesteps.org/westmichigan for more information and to sign up.