"TRUMP LOST, NO MORE 'AUDITS'" billboards go live in Michigan and other battleground states

(WXYZ) — The ongoing debate about the 2020 election has moved into a new arena, right along the freeway here in Detroit.

The new billboard says, “Trump Lost. No More ‘Audits’”. It is being paid for by a group of Republicans and online donors through an organization called Republican Accountability Project https://accountability.gop/.

The billboard is on display at 6 Mile and I-75 and several other battleground states. The budget for the ads is $250,000 through the end of the month. The organization plans to stay active at least through the election next year.

The organization is led by Republicans and Conservatives including Bill Kristol and Olivia Troye who worked for Vice President Mike Pence in the White House.

Local Republicans including Paul Taros are skeptical. He tells 7 Action News, “We'd be very interested to see who the donors are to that organization. And I think to a person that would be, you know, milk toast Republicans, not strong conservatives.” And about an audit of the election, “If there’s nothing to see, we won’t find anything.”

The organization takes online donations, but a spokesperson says they don’t reveal donors or amounts.

Autoworkers for Trump is headed up by Brian Pannebecker. He was at a rally on Tuesday in Lansing calling for a forensic audit. He tells 7 Action News, “this is not about overturning the results of the 2020 election this is about making sure we do not have fraud going forward.”

Republicans for Accountability states objectives on its website:

Support Republicans in Congress who, at great personal and political risk, are defying party leadership and defending the institutions of our republic

Work to unseat those who have tried to overturn a legitimate election and supported impunity for political violence, including by strategically recruiting and promoting primary challengers through our PAC

Push back against lies and conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud and “rigged” elections.

