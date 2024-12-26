Watch Now
Red Wings fire their coach & bring in a familiar face

New Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have just announced that they have fired head coach Derek Lalonde and have hired former assistant coach Todd McLellan as the team's new head coach.

The move comes amid a disappointing start to the season for Detroit after narrowly missing the playoffs last season.

Detroit is second to last in the Atlantic division with a 13-17-4 record and only 30 points, the second-lowest point total in the Eastern Conference.

During Detroit's last game on Monday evening, fans booed the team off the ice some fans chanted "fire Derek" in the 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

McLellan was a former assistant coach with Detroit from 2005-2008. He was most recently the head coach for the Los Angeles Kings and was also the head coach of the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers.

The team also announced that assistant coach Bob Boughner has been fired, and that Trent Yawney has been hired as an assistant coach.

