Watch
News

Actions

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 07:17:45-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — — An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence.

Interim Premier Claude Joseph says First Lady Martine Moïse is hospitalized. Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

He said Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control on Wednesday.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic instability and a spike in gang violence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time