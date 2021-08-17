Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

New Zealand to enter lockdown after single virus case found

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 07:59:55-04

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — — New Zealand’s government has taken drastic action by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the whole population to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the outbreak.

She said Auckland and Coromandel would go into a full lockdown for seven days and the remainder of the country for three days while health experts tried to find the source of the infection.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time