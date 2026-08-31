"If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign Aims to Close Grand Rapids Literacy Gap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A national campaign from the philanthropic arm of FOX 17's parent company is putting its focus on Grand Rapids this fall. The Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book…" campaign runs through September 30, and organizers say just $12 buys two books for a Grand Rapids Public Schools student.

The campaign's primary goal is serving under-resourced students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The aim is to make sure every partner Title I school receives 10 books per student each year, the baseline the Scripps Howard Fund says children need to learn to read. Once that goal is consistently met at a school, the campaign expands to add another. Since launching in 2016, it has distributed nearly 2 million books to roughly 100 elementary schools across the country each year.

Locally, funds raised will benefit students at Kent Hills Elementary and Cesar E. Chavez Elementary. Students at both Grand Rapids schools will get to pick their own books at a Scholastic book fair in the spring.

The need is real, organizers say. Nationally, 70% of fourth graders were not proficient in reading in 2024, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and nearly half of U.S. children live in so-called "book deserts," communities without reliable access to libraries, bookstores or adequate reading materials. The gap shows up early and compounds: children in homes with 100 books have a 90% chance of completing ninth grade, compared to just 30% in homes without books.

Access to books that reflect a child's own experience matters too. Scholastic's Kids & Family Reading Report found 89% of children say their favorite books are ones they picked out themselves, and researchers say books featuring diverse cultures and experiences help foster empathy and self-esteem in young readers.

The campaign runs through September 30. A $12 donation provides two books for a Grand Rapids K-5 student at Kent Hills or Cesar E. Chavez Elementary.

It's easy to give, simply text WXMI to 50155 or click here to donate.