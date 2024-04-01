First look at How to Train Your Dragon world at Universal’s Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort, already a haven for magical, mythical creatures and legends, will unveil a new land filled with dragons and Vikings — and that’s just the beginning. Universal has revealed the first extensive look at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of five new worlds that will be part of Universal Epic Universe — a brand-new theme park opening at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025.

Along with Isle of Berk, Universal Epic Universe’s other worlds are The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe and Celestial Park, which Universal calls “the heart of Universal Epic Universe” and the gateway to the park’s four other worlds.

Universal Epic Universe

This Is Berk

Based on the beloved DreamWorks Animation trilogy and set between the second and third films, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk will recreate the animated realm of Vikings and dragons and include four attractions, a live show and meet-and-greet experiences.

Berk’s seas and skies provide the settings for the world’s three rides. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders puts guests aboard Hiccup’s latest invention, alongside Hiccup and Toothless, for a family coaster ride that soars up to 45 miles per hour.

Universal Orlando Resort

You will get wet — possibly soaked — aboard Fyre Drill, a competition on the water that pits two teams, one on each side of a Viking boat, against each other. Players practice their dragon fire-fighting skills by blasting mechanical targets with water cannons.

Universal Orlando Resort

Hone dragon-riding skills (while facing any fears of heights) on Dragon Racer’s Rally, which lets riders swoop and soar up to 67 feet in the air, while individually controlling the intensity of their spinning.

Universal Orlando Resort

We Have Dragons

Seventeen different dragon species will be represented throughout Berk.

“We have dragons flying overhead; we have dragons that are shooting out flames,” Eric Parr, senior vice president, Universal Creative, said in an announcement video. “And they’re not just in the distance — they’re right in front of you.”

Universal Orlando Resort

Hiccup and Toothless will meet guests at Haddock Paddock, a meet-and-greet and photo-op experience. Roaming the village, guests could encounter Stormfly and Astrid, and Vikings Ruffnut and Tuffnut.

At Viking Training Camp, an interactive play area for kids, little Vikings can get their energy out while learning all about dragons.

Universal Orlando Resort

A new Broadway-style stage show, “The Untrainable Dragon,” is inspired by a similar production at Universal Beijing Resort and combines live performers, life-size dragons, elaborate sets and music inspired by the stunning film scores.

Universal Orlando Resort

Viking Dining and Shopping on the Isle of Berk

If you’ve seen the “How to Train Your Dragon” films, you know this is Berk’s central gathering place, and if you’ve visited either of the main dining locations in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you know Universal knows how to perfectly recreate similarly grand dining halls.

Mead Hall will be the world’s central dining location, serving a Viking-style feast of meat, fish, sandwiches and dessert, which grown-ups can wash down with meads, ciders and ales.

Universal Orlando Resort

The sprawling hall, designed to appear hewn from mountain rock, will have massive 16 foot, 7 inch faux entrance doors.

Additional dining options include dragon flame-seared meats from Spit Fyre Grill and light bites from Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel.

Four retail locations, Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures, round out the land’s offerings.

Countless Epic Universe Reveals Ahead

With more than 50 new attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences planned for Epic Universe, there are first looks still to come for Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe.

Previously announced, Celestial Park will include duel-launch coaster Starfall Racers, undersea-inspired fine dining at Atlantic, shopping at Nintendo Super Star Store, pan-Asian cuisine in a perpetual twilight setting at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant and Constellation Carousel, where guests ride on constellation-inspired carriages that rotate 360-degrees and elevate 6 feet in the air.

Universal Orlando Resort

Three new hotels will also open adjacent to Epic Universe: Universal Stella Nova Resort, Universal Terra Luna Resort and Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which will be located inside the theme park.

Epic Universe doesn’t open until 2025, but DreamWorks fans don’t have long to wait for new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida. DreamWorks Land, featuring three themed areas inspired by the “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda” film franchises, opens this summer 2024.

First look at How to Train Your Dragon world at Universal’s Epic Universe originally appeared on Simplemost.com