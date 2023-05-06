Events for the first weekend of May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's the first weekend of may which means warm temperatures, tulips and lots of fun events around West Michigan.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market kicks of its 101st season today. The market will be open from 8-2 p.m. today and will also be open on Wednesdays and Fridays.

It's a good weekend for doughnut and beer lovers, The Donut and Beer Festival is happening today in Comstock Park from 2-6 p.m.

This is the first time since 2019 the event has been held. Tickets can be purchased online but there are only a limited number of them.

Robinette's invites you to enjoy the beauty of spring while riding in a wagon. You can take a guided tour through the orchards while learning about the different types of apple trees and how they grow.

The event is happening today from 11-5 p.m. Tickets are $7.

Kentwood is helping their residents clean their homes and yards as part of Community Cleanup Day. You can drop off trash, yard waste, debris and electronics for recycling.

It's happening at the Kentwood Department of Public Works from 8-2 p.m. today.