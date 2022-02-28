'Squid Game,' ‘CODA’ take top honors at SAG Awards

History was made at this year's SAG Awards on Sunday.

For the first time in the award show's history, the Associated Press reported that a deaf actor and actors in a non-English language series took home awards.

Troy Kotsur took home a best-supporting actor award for his role in the deaf family drama "CODA."

According to Variety, "CODA" is the story of a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family.

"CODA" also took home awards for best ensemble.

Another big night winner was Netflix's "Squid Game," which saw Jung Hoyeon and Lee-Jung-jae win for best female actor and best male actor in a drama series.

Other winners of the night included Jason Sudeikis for his role in "Ted Lasso," Jean Smart won female comedy actor for "Hacks."

"Ted Lasso" also won for comedy ensemble.

Will Smith also took home an award for his role in "King Richard."