Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media. A post Sunday included a blue heart — indicating it’s a boy. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose her new baby’s name, but said he was born Wednesday. She posted a photo of the newborn holding hands with his big sister Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1. Jenner also shared flowers sent to her and 30-year-old Scott, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West. Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

