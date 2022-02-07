Watch
Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Posted at 8:53 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 20:53:38-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media. A post Sunday included a blue heart — indicating it’s a boy. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose her new baby’s name, but said he was born Wednesday. She posted a photo of the newborn holding hands with his big sister Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1. Jenner also shared flowers sent to her and 30-year-old Scott, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West. Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

