'Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore' to be released in theaters April 2022

FILE - Actor Eddie Redmayne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 24, 2021
The latest installment in the "Fantastic Beasts" movie trilogy finally has a release date and a title.

Fans will be able to return to the Wizarding World when “The Secrets of Dumbledore" is set to be released in theaters on April 15, 2022.

The newest installment will be without Johnny Depp, who played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two installments.

According to Deadline, Grindelwald will now be portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

Last November, Depp exited the franchise after losing his libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper that published a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater."

Original cast members Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol are all set to return in the latest "Harry Potter" prequel.

The movie will be directed by "Harry Potter" director David Yates.

