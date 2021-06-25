Watch
Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
File-This May 15, 2019, file photo shows talk show host Conan O'Brien attending the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden in New York. O’Brien ended his nearly 11-year run on TBS, Thursday, June 24, 2021, with the final episode of the late-night show “Conan.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 12:44:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped up his TBS late-night show "Conan" after nearly 11 years.

He veered between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a final note of sentiment.

He told viewers they should try to do what they love and with people they love.

Will Ferrell and Jack Black helped O'Brien mark the end of his third late-night show.

Ferrell appeared by Zoom and Black was on hand in-studio, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Black wore an orthopedic boot, which the two explained was because of a badly sprained ankle the actor suffered while rehearsing for a big show and dance sequence during pre-taping.

Instead, he and Andy Richter, O'Brien's longtime sidekick, serenaded the late-night talk show host with a revamped version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and changed it to "Con's Way."

His 28 years as a host are second only to Johnny Carson's 30 years on "Tonight."

O'Brien's next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet-unannounced format.

