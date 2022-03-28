Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback “The Lost City” to a $31 million debut in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, “The Lost City” dethroned “The Batman” from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March. “The Lost City” relied on the now relatively old-fashioned concept of star power to propel the Paramount Pictures release above expectations. “The Batman” slid to second place with $20.5 million in its fourth weekend of release.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 22:40:15-04
