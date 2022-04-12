Watch
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

Mark Humphrey/AP
Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for video of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards.

Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet "If I Didn't Love You" on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos.

The Judds reunited on the show for their first major awards show performance in more than two decades.

Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie before testing positive for COVID-19, hosted segments of the show from home and moved her performance to her backyard.

