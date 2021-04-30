British filmmaker Noel Clarke vows to 'change for the better' but denies misconduct allegations

After 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, British filmmaker Noel Clarke said he is seeking professional help to "change for the better."

According to The Associated Press, Clarke "vehemently" denied the allegations on Friday but said, "some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize."

The Guardian spoke to 20 women who've accused the actor-director of misconduct, including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior, and bullying.

The AP reported that BAFTA stripped the 45-year-old filmmaker of his membership over the allegations.

All3Media also suspended Clarke and his business partner Jason Maza from their production company Unstoppable Film and Television amid the allegations, Deadline reported.