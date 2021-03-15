After receiving his 2nd shot, cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs for others at vaccine center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played for about 15 minutes to applause from the other attendees.

Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle that the renowned musician “wanted to give something back."

The college shared videos of Ma’s informal performance on Facebook, saying “folks waiting in the observations area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma!”

The quick concert came exactly one year after he started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media during the early days of the pandemic.

The world-renowned musician is reportedly a part-time resident of the Berkshires, a rural region of the mountains of western Massachusetts, which is dotted with villages and towns.

