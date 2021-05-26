Actor who voiced Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' Samuel E. Wright, passes away at 74

The actor who voiced Sebastian in "The Little Mermaid" has passed away.

He was 74.

Samuel E. Wright's hometown of Montgomery, New York, confirmed his death on Facebook, along with a picture from the early 1990s of Wright alongside Town Supervisor Brian Maher and his brother Patrick in Walden.

"Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory."

Town officials did not mention a cause of death but added that "on top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love."

Wright continued his work with Disney, playing Mufasa in the original cast of "The Lion King" on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, Deadline reported.

He also voiced Kron in Disney’s "Dinosaur."