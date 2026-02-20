Charitable requests flooding your mailbox? Here’s how to stop it

If you've donated to a good cause lately, you may have found more solicitation requests being mailed to your home.

This is especially true after the holidays, when charitable organizations ramp up their fundraising efforts.

"It blew up all of a sudden. I got solicitations from all over the country, some even international solicitations," said Audrey Shelton, who opens her mailbox almost every day to find new requests for help.

She has stacks of letters from what she believes are good, legitimate charities, but for her, it's overwhelming.

"I know my mailman hates me, because if I don't get my mail every two days, then he can't put any more in," Shelton said, while holding a stack of charity letters addressed to her.

Why are you getting more mail?

Bennett Weiner, with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, said you may end up on a mailing list based on something you bought or a newsletter you subscribed to.

"People wrongfully assume that those lists just come from other charities. They don't," Weiner said. "Charities, like other mailers, get mailing lists from numerous different sources."

He said once you give, it's more likely that the same organization will solicit you for support.

"They know that going back to previous givers gets a good return, and so that may result in increasing your volume not just from that group but for all the other groups that you give to," Weiner said.

Steps for mailing list removal

To reduce incoming mail, Weiner suggests you first focus your giving.

"Select the ones you want to give to. Give larger amounts to them rather than small amounts to numerous organizations — if mailing lists are a thing that you're concerned about," he said.

You can also eliminate unwanted requests by visiting DMAchoice.org, a mail preference service run by the Association of National Advertisers.

"It's not a guarantee, but it may help reduce the volume of mailings from charities that you get," Weiner said.

Or you can write directly to the charity asking your name be removed from their mailing list.

When doing so:



Enclose the mailing label or return card

Add the correct postage

Don't just write "return to sender"

"Non-profit mail rates only go in one direction, to your home. Unless you put additional postage on that envelope, it's not going to go back to the charity," Weiner said.

If you feel that pang of guilt, know you can give without an overstuffed mailbox.

"Charities don't want to waste their time and money by soliciting someone who doesn't want to give to them," Weiner said.

Shelton hopes that by signing up at DMAchoice.org, she can slow the tidal wave of mailings that just pile up in her home.

"I feel like I’m on 'the list' of people who are potential donors, and I just want to know how can I get this to stop," Shelton said.

While there’s no way to stop all unwanted mail, some time and effort should reduce how many requests arrive at your home, so you don’t waste your money.

