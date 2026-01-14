Auto recall with no parts to fix it: What owners can do while you wait

Every time Barry Randolph starts the engine, the dashboard in his 2018 Ram pickup lights up with warning symbols and a message to "service the electronic braking system."

"This has escalated over the past couple years," he said. "The ABS and traction control lights stay on constantly."

Randolph is one of roughly 317,000 Ram owners notified of a faulty part that could cause certain braking and tracking systems to fail.

The recall includes the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 model years 2017-2018. Ram, owned by Stellantis, is not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

The safety recall was submitted on Nov. 27, 2024, but Randolph says the issues with his vehicle actually began more than three years ago.

"They just keep telling me parts are not available," he said.

Auto recall but NO parts to fix it: What can you do?

Why the long wait?

Em Nguyen of CARFAX explains that the lag time between a recall and the resolution is expected.

"They (manufacturers) want to make sure to get that warning out there to drivers," Nguyen said.

"They usually issue that recall -- perhaps before a fix is even designed or produced or distributed."

But what if months or even years pass by?

Options for drivers

Lauren Fix, an auto expert and founder of Car Coach Reports, says drivers should ask their dealership if a loaner is available or whether they can be reimbursed for a rental.

"Even if that means the loan or rental comes from their pocket because they can get a reimbursement from the manufacturer," Fix said.

However, the decision comes down to brand and severity of the issue.

"I've heard people say they just don't get anything. They have nothing available. And that's a problem, especially if that's your only vehicle," Fix said.

Some safety recalls are elevated to include a rare "Do Not Drive" order. When that’s the case, Nguyen also encourages car owners to inquire about a loaner or rental reimbursement.

"When it's a 'Do Not Drive' recall, those manufacturers do not want you to even put the keys in the ignition," she said.

Fixing a recalled part on your own

One thing Fix does not recommend is getting the problem repaired elsewhere.

"There's no documentation with the manufacturer if that problem comes up again. Also, you're paying for it," Fix said, whereas a dealership will fix the part for free once a remedy is available.

Scripps News reached out to Stellantis to ask when a remedy would be available to repair Randolph’s truck. So far, it has not provided an updated timeline.

Randolph continues driving his Ram, hoping he doesn't have any issues, but the Ohio man says he has concerns about safety.

"Imagine you’re going through downtown Cincinnati, down a hill, and all of a sudden you go to reach for the brakes, and they’re not there," Randolph said.

Experts recommend being persistent and asking about a loaner car to avoid paying out of pocket for transportation, so you don’t waste your money.

To check for recalls on your vehicle, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, or enter your VIN using CARFAX’s free vehicle recall check.

