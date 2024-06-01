Detroit Pistons name Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have made it official, they are hiring New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon as their new president of basketball operations.

The announcement came 8 days after NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported they were beginning to work on a deal that was expected to be completed soon. It also comes hours after multiple reports surfaced that Troy Weaver was out as the general manager, including one from The Athletic's James Edwards III.

The original report from Woj said Pistons owner Tom Gores was hiring Langdon with sweeping power to make changes to the organization and set a course for the future. Today's announcement said Langdon will report to Gores and will expand the current team by recruiting additional innovative and experienced executives, with an emphasis on strategy, player personnel, and operations.

“I have committed to building a front office in Detroit that brings together the most advanced capabilities and creative basketball minds,” said Gores in a news release. “Trajan is an accomplished front office executive with an impressive track record. He’s worked his way up and seen it all as a player, scout and executive. He’s been successful at every level. I’m confident he will very swiftly get us to the standard of excellence I expect from every business.”

“What was important to me was finding someone who was a hands-on leader and effective communicator that could connect with people, motivate our front office and deliver results,” Gores continued. “I knew Trajan was universally praised and respected around the league, but as I spent time with him, he articulated a thoughtful, detailed plan to create a culture of winning and getting the best out of the talented people we have in our organization.”

Langdon said he has already begun interviewing candidates for additional roles.

“It’s an honor for me to join the Detroit Pistons and I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Langdon in the news release. “I have spent considerable time with Tom over the past few weeks and am fully aligned with his expectations for the challenge ahead. The work starts immediately, and I appreciate Tom giving me the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been laid and help this team compete at the highest level. There is great tradition and history associated with this franchise. I’m excited to build on that for everyone associated with the organization and the passionate sports fans of Detroit.”

“The young talent on the roster along with the No. 5 pick, a second-round selection and salary cap space provide significant opportunity to enhance the team this offseason and in the future,” Langdon continued. “I’m excited to get on the ground in Detroit and start preparation for the draft and our strategy beyond.”

Langdon has spent the last five years under David Griffin with the Pelicans and three seasons under Sean Marks as an assistant GM with Brooklyn.

Woj reports Langdon will have the opportunity to sit down with Pistons GM Troy Weaver and coach Monty Williams and discuss how they can work together with the Pistons.

The Pistons had the league's worst record at 14-68 last season. They have the fifth overall pick in the June 26 NBA Draft, and significant salary cap space available this offseason.