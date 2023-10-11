Death toll rises as war between Israel and Hamas continues

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed early Wednesday that 1,200 Israelis have died since Hamas began its attack on Saturday. The IDF said the majority of those dead were civilians.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian-run Gaza Ministry of Health said that 1,055 Palestinians have died since the start of the escalation.

Among the dead are 14 Americans, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, adding that some Americans remain unaccounted for.

Israel says that Hamas has taken 150 Israelis hostage since the weekend.

Israel has responded to Hamas' attack by conducting a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces has called up 300,000 reserves. Israeli fighters could soon be ready to execute a ground mission in Gaza as the Israeli military has conducted air raids.

"They are now close to the Gaza Strip getting ready to execute the mission they have been given — we have been given — by the Israeli government to make sure that Hamas, at the end of this war, won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians," IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.

SEE MORE: How do we talk to kids about the Israel-Hamas war?

Conricus said Israel has been going after Hamas targets "with great power and severity."

The Gaza Ministry of Health said all hospital beds have been exhausted and it is running out of medical resources to treat the wounded.

On Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged both Israel and Hamas to follow international laws.

“International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks,” Türk said.

Conricus countered that Hamas places its military assets in civilian buildings. Conricus said that attacking places with both civilians and Hamas assets makes their targets legitimate military targets.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com