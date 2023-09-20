Danny Masterson's wife files for divorce after rape sentence

Actress Bijou Phillips, wife of "That '70s Show" actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, has filed for divorce, according to reports.

She filed the paperwork Monday in a California court.

The filing comes after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month, after a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape in May.

Phillips cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce, with a separation date listed as "TBD," according to documents obtained by People.

The pair had been married for 12 years and share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.

Phillips requested spousal support and to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to Masterson, according to People's review of the filing. The actress is also seeking full legal and physical custody of Fianna. She asked that the couple's assets be divided up by the court as separate property.

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," Phillips' attorney Peter Lauzon told TMZ in a statement.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Lauzon said. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Phillips attended both Masterson's trial and retrial, according to TMZ.

Last week, a source told People that Phillips was "distraught" over the sentencing.

While Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape, the jury was hung on a third count. The three women alleged the incidents occurred about 20 years ago. It is believed Masterson's involvement with the Church of Scientology is what prevented the women from speaking up sooner.

Castmates and friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also recently came under fire when character letters they wrote to the judge overseeing Masterson's sentencing were made public. The pair has since apologized for any pain their letters may have caused.

