Electric Forest unveils full lineup for 2024 festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Electric Forest announced 40 more acts coming to this year’s music festival.

Organizers say the lineup now includes Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Seven Lions, G Jones, Sara Landry and Hiatus Kaiyote, among many others.

View the full list here:

ACRAZE

ALLEYCVT

ATLiens

AYYBO

Baggi

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben Böhmer

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Boogie T

Brandi Cyrus

Calussa

Cannabliss

Cannons

Caspa

Cassian

Chaos in the CBD

Charlotte De Witte

Chase & Status

Coco & Breezy

Cuco (DJ Set)

Dimension

Dirtwire

Dixon's Violin

DJ Susan

DJ Tennis

DRAMA

Dumpstaphunk

Eggy

Emo Nite

Equanimous

EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit)

Excision

G Jones

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Green Velvet

Hamdi

Hiatus Kaiyote

INZO

it's murph

Jenna Shaw

JJUUJJUU

John Summit

Juelz

Kenny Beats

Kiltro

Knock2

Layton Giordani

Levity

Le Youth

Lettuce

LEVEL UP

Levity

Libianca

Little Stranger

LP Giobbi

LSZEE (CloZee + LSDREAM)

Luci

Ludacris

LYNY

Maddy O'Neal

MÆSØNIC

Major League Djz

Mascolo

Marsh

Matroda

Mau P

Michaël Brun

Mojave Grey

NEIL FRANCES

Nelly Furtado

Neoma

ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM

ODEN & Fatzo

Only Fire

PAPERWATER

Peach Tree Rascals

Polyrhythmics

Pretty Lights

Próxima Parada

Ranger Trucco

Rawayana

Redrum

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Seven Lions

Shae District

Slayyyter

Subtronics

Sultan + Shepard

Super Future

SWAYLÓ

The Disco Biscuits

The String Cheese Incident

Thought Process

Tripp St.

TSHA

Umphrey's McGee

Unusual Demont

venbee

Vini Vici

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Whyte Fang

Will Clarke

Wooli

Zen Selekta

We’re told guests can also look forward to a variety of culinary experiences, along with options to take exclusive tours through Sherwood Forest and the Dream Emporium before gates open.

While the festival is sold out, organizers say a limited number of wristbands will be available for purchase Friday, March 29 at noon.

Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Electric Forest runs from June 20–23 this year.

