Electric Forest unveils full lineup for 2024 festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Electric Forest announced 40 more acts coming to this year’s music festival.
Organizers say the lineup now includes Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Seven Lions, G Jones, Sara Landry and Hiatus Kaiyote, among many others.
View the full list here:
ACRAZE
ALLEYCVT
ATLiens
AYYBO
Baggi
Barclay Crenshaw
Ben Böhmer
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Boogie T
Brandi Cyrus
Calussa
Cannabliss
Cannons
Caspa
Cassian
Chaos in the CBD
Charlotte De Witte
Chase & Status
Coco & Breezy
Cuco (DJ Set)
Dimension
Dirtwire
Dixon's Violin
DJ Susan
DJ Tennis
DRAMA
Dumpstaphunk
Eggy
Emo Nite
Equanimous
EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit)
Excision
G Jones
Gigantic NGHTMRE
Green Velvet
Hamdi
Hiatus Kaiyote
INZO
it's murph
Jenna Shaw
JJUUJJUU
John Summit
Juelz
Kenny Beats
Kiltro
Knock2
Layton Giordani
Levity
Le Youth
Lettuce
LEVEL UP
Levity
Libianca
Little Stranger
LP Giobbi
LSZEE (CloZee + LSDREAM)
Luci
Ludacris
LYNY
Maddy O'Neal
MÆSØNIC
Major League Djz
Mascolo
Marsh
Matroda
Mau P
Michaël Brun
Mojave Grey
NEIL FRANCES
Nelly Furtado
Neoma
ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM
ODEN & Fatzo
Only Fire
PAPERWATER
Peach Tree Rascals
Polyrhythmics
Pretty Lights
Próxima Parada
Ranger Trucco
Rawayana
Redrum
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Seven Lions
Shae District
Slayyyter
Subtronics
Sultan + Shepard
Super Future
SWAYLÓ
The Disco Biscuits
The String Cheese Incident
Thought Process
Tripp St.
TSHA
Umphrey's McGee
Unusual Demont
venbee
Vini Vici
VNSSA B2B Nala
Westend
Whyte Fang
Will Clarke
Wooli
Zen Selekta
We’re told guests can also look forward to a variety of culinary experiences, along with options to take exclusive tours through Sherwood Forest and the Dream Emporium before gates open.
While the festival is sold out, organizers say a limited number of wristbands will be available for purchase Friday, March 29 at noon.
Visit the festival’s website for more information.
Electric Forest runs from June 20–23 this year.
