Ele's Place "Be There November"

Ele’s Place Launches ‘Be There November’ Campaign to Raise Awareness of Childhood Grief Across Michigan

This November, Ele’s Place is encouraging Michigan residents and communities to support grieving children and teens through its Be There November campaign in recognition of National Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

Throughout November, Ele’s Place is bringing communities across Michigan together to raise awareness of childhood grief, encourage people to share their personal experiences and help more families discover the free grief support available through the organization. The campaign also invites former participants, families, volunteers and supporters to reflect on the people who were there for them during difficult times and consider how they can be there for grieving children and teens today.

As part of this statewide effort, Ele’s Place West Michigan is encouraging local individuals and businesses to make a direct impact by sponsoring a grieving child or teen for one full year. The estimated cost of providing one child or teen with a full year of grief support is $600 to $1,000. A gift in this range helps make that support possible, completely free of charge to families. This sponsorship opportunity is available throughout Michigan, with donations supporting children and teens served by Ele’s Place.

Donations are tax-deductible, and supporters may choose to make their gift in honor or memory of someone special who has died. As a thank-you, donors can also receive a personalized recognition post on Ele’s Place West Michigan’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels, reaching more than 5,000 followers combined.

Making a donation or honoring someone special is quick and easy online! Visit Ele’s Place Children’s Grief Awareness Month Giving Page [elesplace.org] to make your gift and dedicate it in honor or memory of a loved one.

Through peer support groups and school-based grief programs, Ele’s Place provides children, teens and their families with a safe, welcoming environment to share their experiences and connect with others who understand. Since its founding in 1991, the organization has worked to ensure no child or teen in Michigan has to grieve alone.

The campaign will culminate Nov. 19, National Children’s Grief Awareness Day, which highlights the experiences of grieving children and teens and the importance of ensuring they receive understanding and support. Throughout the month, Ele’s Place encourages community members to share their stories on social media, tag Ele’s Place and use the hashtags #BeThereForGrievingChildren and #BeThereForGrievingTeens.

To learn more about childhood grief, explore Ele’s Place programs, make a donation or sponsor a child or teen, visit elesplace.org.

About Ele’s Place

Ele’s Place is a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to creating awareness of and support for grieving children, teens and their families throughout Michigan. Founded in 1991, Ele’s Place provides free peer support groups and school-based grief programs that help young people navigate the death of a parent, sibling or someone close to them. Through a safe, welcoming environment, children and teens can share their experiences, express their feelings and connect with peers who understand. Ele’s Place is guided by its vision to ensure no child or teen grieves alone in Michigan. To learn more, visit elesplace.org.