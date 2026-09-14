Courage, Comfort and Cocktails 2026

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is Ele’s Place West Michigan’s premier fall fundraising event — and it’s right around the corner!

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Time: 6 PM

Where: The Goei Center – 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Guests will enjoy an evening of community, silent and live auctions, our Wine Pull, and food and beverage tastings from some of West Michigan’s favorite restaurants and culinary partners. The evening will also feature our FOX 17-produced Fund the Mission story, highlighting a family whose life has been impacted by grief support at Ele’s Place West Michigan.

All Ele’s Place grief support services for children and teens ages 3–18 are provided completely free of charge for as long as families need them. Courage, Comfort & Cocktails helps raise the critical funds that make this possible.

Individual tickets are still available here: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io]

Can’t attend? You can still be part of it!

