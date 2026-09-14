Courage, Comfort and Cocktails 2026

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is Ele’s Place West Michigan’s premier fall fundraising event — and it’s right around the corner!
When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Time: 6 PM
Where: The Goei Center – 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Guests will enjoy an evening of community, silent and live auctions, our Wine Pull, and food and beverage tastings from some of West Michigan’s favorite restaurants and culinary partners. The evening will also feature our FOX 17-produced Fund the Mission story, highlighting a family whose life has been impacted by grief support at Ele’s Place West Michigan.
All Ele’s Place grief support services for children and teens ages 3–18 are provided completely free of charge for as long as families need them. Courage, Comfort & Cocktails helps raise the critical funds that make this possible.
Individual tickets are still available here: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io]
Can’t attend? You can still be part of it!
- Bid on the Auction: The online silent auction opens October 6 at 6 PM at https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io]. Anyone can register and bid — you do not need to attend the event to win.
- Make a Donation: Give directly to Fund the Mission at https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io] and help keep grief support free for children, teens and families.
- Volunteer: Interested in helping at Courage, Comfort & Cocktails? Contact Diane at droedema@elesplace.org or call 616-301-1605.
- Learn More: For general event information, contact Kristy Ziegler, Director of Development, at kziegler@elesplace.org or 616-301-1605 ext. 5103. Learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan at https://www.elesplace.org/ [elesplace.org].