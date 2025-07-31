Laid-off workers encounter new employment challenges amid hiring slowdown

Despite low unemployment rates and job growth, securing a new position is proving difficult for many.

In the first half of this year, nearly 800,000 individuals were laid off in the tech industry, retail, and the federal government. This marks an 80% increase compared to the same period last year, leaving many job seekers overwhelmed.

"We're seeing a lot of job seekers talking about how long the process is taking," said Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at Zety.

Escalera examined the challenges that job seekers are currently facing after losing their positions.

Recent findings reveal that one in five applicants submits more than 100 applications before landing a job. A little over half of the candidates found employment after sending out more than 50 applications. However, merely applying doesn't encompass all the difficulties laid-off workers encounter.

"Changes in salary, and people having to take positions potentially where they're making less is actually one of the top concerns of job seekers," Escalera said.

Surprisingly, 45% of job seekers found employment within one to three months, while 26% took four to six months to secure a new position.

"So it isn't just about the number of applications," Escalera explained. "It isn't about the length of time. We really need to be looking at how the recruiting process is affecting job seekers as well."

The hiring rates are currently at their lowest point since 2014, which adds to the pressure for those searching for jobs. However, Escalera advises job seekers to prioritize self-care before diving into the job hunt.

She suggests taking a step back to assess industry trends, setting a job search schedule, reaching out to professional networks, and identifying areas for skill enhancement.

