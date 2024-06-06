Watch Now

Walmart launches new bonus program for employees who stay with the company longer

The Arkansas-based retailer said hourly workers who have spent at least one year with the company will qualify for loyalty bonuses up to $1,000 per year.
Walmart
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Walmart is launching a new program aimed at rewarding employees who stay with the company longer, and offering them more opportunities to move into higher-paying roles.

The Arkansas-based retail giant announced this week that hourly store employees who have been with the company for at least one year are eligible for a new bonus program that offers incentives for loyalty. The longer a person stays with Walmart, the bigger the bonus, up to $1,000 per year.

The program also includes:

  • 50 different fast-track certification courses for employees, enabling them to become certified in roles like pharmacy technicians, opticians, and software engineering.
  • An associate-to-technician pipeline program that offers employees the opportunity to learn valued skills that can help them move into higher-paying jobs related to things like facility maintenance, refrigeration, ventilation and air conditioning, and automation.
  • New "Total Pay and Benefits" feature in the Me@Walmart employee app that offers workers more visibility regarding pay, employee discounts, learning opportunities, and more.
"These investments are all part of our people-led, tech-powered commitment to Walmart associates," the company said in a statement. "We believe in them and their potential. We know that when they’re given the right tools, opportunities for growth and investments in their personal well-being, they can accomplish more than they imagined personally and professionally."

Walmart says about 700,000 hourly workers across the U.S. qualify for the new benefits program.

