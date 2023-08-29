Busch Light releases Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew just for dogs

If you missed out on grabbing your furry friend some dog-friendly pumpkin spice doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, Busch Light is offering up a different kind of fall treat.

The new Busch Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew is an all-natural, alcohol-free drink made just for dogs that your pup can enjoy alongside you on autumn adventures.

Made with pure pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and water, the brew is available for pre-order now in 4-packs online for a limited time, while supplies last. Priced at $15, the drinks will ship on Sept. 4, so there is plenty of time for your pup to enjoy it this fall.

Busch Light

This is the second seasonal dog-friendly beer from Busch, which released a turkey-flavored brew for Thanksgiving in 2022.

The brew featured turkey, sweet potato, basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric and ginger, which the brand said helped with digestion just in case your pup overindulged on any Thanksgiving scraps that happened to fall on the floor.

While there’s no word yet on if the Thanksgiving brew will return, if you don’t think your dog will like new pumpkin spice flavor, you can instead grab them a pack of Busch’s original Dog Brew. The original flavor is made with pork bone broth and vegetables, herbs and spices like corn, celery, mint, turmeric and ginger.

You’ll also find other dog-friendly beers from the brand Good Boy Dog Beer, all of which are all-natural and non-alcoholic. Created by a couple when their dog began having digestive issues, the brew comes in four flavors: pork, chicken, veggie and peanut.

While it probably doesn’t matter to your pup, the Good Boy Dog Beers also have some pretty hilarious names, like IPA Lot In The Yard, Mailman Malt Licker, Session Squirrel and Crotch Sniffin’ Ale.

Do you have a furry friend that would love to kick back and drink a cold one with you?

MORE: You and your pet can get matching Hostess CupCake or Twinkie costumes

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.