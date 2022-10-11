Brother and sister duo hosts open mic night for kids in REO Town

LANSING, Mich. — Open Mic Night is a place where everyone can express themselves. Now there's a space in REO Town where children can go to tap into their inner creativity.

Symphany and Zion Horn are just 14 and 12 years old. Like most kids, the sister and brother duo go to school during the day. Unlike many, they go from learner to teacher when school ends. They both help their mom out at her after school program at Windemere Park Charter Academy.

"I teach modern ballet," said Symphany.

She also lets parents in, grabs supplies, and helps out when needed. Her brother Zion can be found down the hall helping to teach little kids how to play the drums.

"We do warm ups. And then we work on like, some drills and stuff," Zion said.

A family friend who hosts her own open mic night presented the two kids with the idea of hosting their own open mic night to inspire the next generation.

"So that they can feel more comfortable," Symphany said.

And now every Monday night from 6 - 8 p.m. they set up shop at Blue Owl in REO Town.

"I'm hosting open mic night at 12-years old. Not alot of 12-year olds get to do that," Zion said.

The event is geared toward 18 years old and younger, but everyone is welcome.

"There's lots of people, lots of mingling. But we're trying to get games. So people like who are competitive like me can like play games while waiting in between. There's people who sing. There's people who play instruments," Symphany said.

There's also poetry and even a safe space to tell jokes.

Zion and Symphany's mother AnnaMaria Horn says she is proud of her children. The mother of five says it's an outer body experience seeing them make a difference in the community.

"At the core of our family, we value children and youth. And we believe that they don't have to wait until they're adults to contribute to society to their community," AnnaMaria said. "So to see them in this space and doing it is like an answer to prayer. Because if they're doing it then that's going to encourage other kids and youth to want to do it and be a part of something good too."

The open mic nights will continue until further notice. Scan the QR code below to sign up to perform, or show up on Monday nights to watch!

Symphany Horn, WSYM, Oct. 2022 QR Code for Open Mic Night



