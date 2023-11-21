Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers head into week 10 of striking as auto, casino deals reached

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the UAW auto workers reaching their historic deal and Detroit casino workers almost all there as well, over a thousand Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) strikers remain on the picket line. BCBSM workers were some of the first to walk out on strike this year and it looks as if they could also be the last.

MGM Grand is the only Detroit casino that remains without a deal reached.

UAW Local 2500 was the first BCBSM union to walk out on September 13, only a few days before Detroit's Big 3 UAW workers did the same - workers that have since reached a contract and have returned to work.

"It’s a bit of mixed emotions because we’re all brothers and sisters so anytime someone is successful and able to reach an agreement, we do support them," UAW Local 2500 President Crystal Gilreath said. "It’s...a little bit disheartening because we are still out here and we just want to get a fair contract so that we can get back to work."

Gilreath has been in the negotiating room for the entirety of the 10 weeks since the strike began, fighting for fair wages, job security, and eliminating wage tiers. The workers striking are mostly customer service representatives and are mostly women.

"We process those claims. If you have questions about your bills or your coverage, we answer those phone calls," Gilreath said.

With workers walking out, Gilreath says she has heard the quality of the company's customer service has decreased.

"A lot of people come by or walk by and they have complaints," she said. "They say they couldn’t get through or their questions weren’t answered.”

We reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and, in a statement, they said that is not the case. The statement reads in part:

Blue Cross has been serving our members and has had contingency operations in effect since the strike began on September 13. While we have been negotiating, our customer service and claims operations have been maintained without disruption.

Gilreath says she hopes a deal is reached soon because the $500 dollar per week strike pay is starting to wear thin, especially before the holidays. At the Local 2500 Detroit office, they have food and hygienic products available for their members but stock is running low. They are taking donations and are in need of toiletries and things to keep warm like hand warmers, hats, and scarves.

Meanwhile, Gilreath says a deal is close and negotiations are progressing. She says she'll continue fighting for her members who inspire her every day.

"It's cold outside and they’ve been out there for 10 weeks, but they still...say we’re gonna get what we need," Gilreath said.

Here is the full BCBSM statement: