7 unexpected ways to use your slow cooker

Have you ever thought about using your slow cooker for more than just soups and stews? Believe it or not, this handy kitchen appliance can do much more than you may have thought.

From delicious breakfast dishes to decadent desserts and even aromatic holiday decorations, you slow cooker will be your go-to tool for a slew of culinary and creative projects. Keep reading to discover some of the best slow cooker tips that may surprise you.

Make a Simple and Delicious No-Knead Bread

Making no-knead bread in a slow cooker is an easy and delicious way to enjoy fresh, homemade bread. Combine yeast, flour, salt, and honey, then stir in warm water. Let the dough rise, and line your slow cooker with parchment paper.

Place the dough in the slow cooker, cover it with the lid and cook on high for two hours. You can finish by popping it under the broiler for a few minutes until the top of the loaf is golden brown.

Use It to Make Homemade Candles

Making candles in a slow cooker might seem strange, but it’s actually a fun and effective way to DIY them. Start by gathering all the supplies you’ll need, including wax, wicks, your essential oils and jars. Place the jars inside the empty slow cooker and fill the slow cooker with hot water until the jars are halfway submerged. Add wax to each jar.

Next, turn on your slow cooker and set it to high heat for two hours, checking on your candles every 30 minutes. Once the wax has melted completely, turn off the heat and let the jars cool down before removing them from the slow cooker. Last, add the wicks and scented oil.

Prepare “Baked” Potatoes

One of the best slow cooker hacks is to bake perfectly tender and fluffy potatoes without heating up the kitchen or using your oven.

Start by washing the potatoes and patting them dry. Next, wrap them individually in aluminum foil and place them inside the slow cooker and cover with the lid. Cook on low for 8 hours or until they are tender when pierced with a fork.

Whip Up Lotion Or Body Butter

To make lotion or body butter in a slow cooker, you’ll need coconut oil, shea butter (or cocoa butter), beeswax pellets, vitamin E oil and essential oils for scent.

Start by adding the oil, butter and beeswax to the slow cooker and heating on high until all ingredients have melted. Once melted, stir in the vitamin E oil and essential oils for scent. Then spoon the mixture into molds or containers of your choice to let cool.

Prepare Custards

Slow cookers are great for making creamy, rich custards for dessert. To make custard, start by spraying the inside of the slow cooker with non-stick spray.

Mix eggs, sweetened condensed milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, and salt in a medium bowl. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker, and cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours or until the center is set with a slight jiggle in the middle. Let cool and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Make “Simmer Scents”

Making a simmer pot in a slow cooker is an easy and cost-effective way to fill your home with pleasant aromas. To make a simmer pot in a slow cooker, add liquid such as water or apple cider to the bottom of the slow cooker.

Next, add essential oils, fresh herbs and other ingredients like cloves or citrus peels for extra fragrance. Once all of the ingredients are combined, set your slow cooker on low heat and let it simmer for several hours. Make sure to check on it every once in a while and add more liquid if needed.

Prepare Breakfast Overnight

Making oatmeal overnight is one of the best slow cooker breakfast hacks. To make oatmeal overnight in your slow cooker, start by combining the oats with water or milk (or both) in the slow cooker.

Add any desired spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg or fruit, such as chopped apples or raisins, for extra flavor. Cover the slow cooker and set it to low heat before going to bed. In the morning, stir the oatmeal and add any desired toppings, such as extra fresh fruit, nuts, or honey.

